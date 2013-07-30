FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

China's foreign minister meets Japan's vice foreign minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Japan's chief envoy to the six-party talks Akitaka Saiki arrives at Beijing airport November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister met Japan’s top diplomat on Tuesday and discussed problems clouding relations between the two countries as a state-run newspaper said Beijing has ruled out the possibility of a proposed bilateral summit.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin met Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Akitaka Saiki, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

“Both sides had a candid exchange of views on Sino-Japanese relations, China clearly expressed its position on problems facing relations between the two countries,” it said in a statement on its website.

“The two sides will continue to communicate through various channels and various levels,” the foreign ministry said.

Tokyo had suggested the summit in a bid to defuse a bitter territorial dispute. The state-owned China Daily, in a report published on Tuesday, quoted an unidentified Chinese official as urging the Japanese government to take concrete measures to improve strained ties rather than “empty slogans”.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
