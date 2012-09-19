FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges China, Japan to resolve dispute peacefully
September 19, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. urges China, Japan to resolve dispute peacefully

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it expects China and Japan to resolve their territorial dispute through “peaceful means.”

“We believe that good relations between China and Japan benefit everyone in the region,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters as China moved to quell days of anti-Japan protests.

Tension had run high, with major demonstrations recently across China and Japanese and Chinese boats stalking each other in waters around a group of East China Sea islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku and by China as the Diaoyu.

Carney said the United States did not take a position on the question of sovereignty over the islands but wants the two countries to resolve the issue through diplomacy.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

