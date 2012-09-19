China'x Xi urges Japan to "rein in behavior" amid dispute

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s leader-in-waiting, Xi Jinping, said on Wednesday that Japan should “rein in its behavior” and stop undermining China’s sovereignty, state news agency Xinhua said, as tensions flared after a territorial dispute between the two countries.

Xi said Japan’s “purchase” of the disputed islands was a farce, Xinhua said.

“Japan should rein in its behavior and stop any words and acts that undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said in a meeting with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, according to Xinhua.

Tension had run high on land and at sea, with four days of major protests in cities across China and Japanese and Chinese boats stalking each other in waters around a group of East China Sea islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku and by China as the Diaoyu.