China's JD.com starts operations in $1 billion warehouse, land push
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Today in Sports
October 20, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

China's JD.com starts operations in $1 billion warehouse, land push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Richard Liu, CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, rides an electric tricycle as he leaves a delivery station to deliver goods for customers to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the company, in Beijing, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc said it had launched its warehouse and logistics initiative, ahead of China’s biggest online shopping event which produced sales of $1.6 billion for the firm last year.

The initiative is part of a $1 billion push to expand storage and processing facilities in China, where JD.com presently operates 7 fulfillment centers and 97 warehouses in 39 cities.

A Shanghai warehouse has started operations as part of the initiative, the firm said in a statement. The facility eventually will be able to sort 16,000 packages an hour.

It will help process orders during next month’s Singles’ Day shopping event, which begins November 1 and generates a huge spike in online shopping as people buy gifts for single friends.

“This cutting-edge, highly automated and efficient warehouse significantly expands JD.com’s ability to provide same-day and next-day delivery via our last-mile delivery network, even during peak periods,” JD.com CEO Richard Liu said in a statement.

The company, which raised $1.78 billion on the Nasdaq in May, said in its IPO document that it would spend between $1 billion to $1.2 billion over the next 3 years to expand fulfillment infrastructure.

JD.com’s share price closed Friday at $25.07. The stock has gained about 20 percent since its listing.

(This story has been refiled to remove extraneous words in final paragraph.)

Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
