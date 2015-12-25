FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French journalist at L'Obs to be expelled from China
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 25, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

French journalist at L'Obs to be expelled from China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - China will expel a French journalist who criticized its treatment of its Muslim Uighur minority in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, her employer, the weekly l‘Obs news magazine said on Friday.

Ursula Gauthier, the magazine’s Beijing correspondent, needs to leave China by Dec. 31.

Shortly after publishing a story which suggested that China was using the Paris attacks to justify crackdowns on Uighur people, Gauthier was the subject of editorials in state-controlled media and even death threats, L‘Obs said.

Several media reported that the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs had asked her to publicly withdraw her report.

L‘Obs, which changed its name from Le Nouvel Observateur in October 2014, stood by its correspondent.

It wrote in an editorial that her eviction represented a “major incident” at a time when France and China were strengthening their economic, cultural and diplomatic ties.

The French foreign ministry on Friday issued a terse statement in which it regretted that her visa was not renewed. It said: “France would like to remind how important it is for journalists to be able to work everywhere in the world.”

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.