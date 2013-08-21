FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan hires New York law firm to help in hiring probe: report
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 21, 2013 / 1:31 AM / in 4 years

JPMorgan hires New York law firm to help in hiring probe: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past JPMorgan Chase & Co's international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has hired New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to investigate its hiring practices in Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The law firm will respond to inquiries from the Securities and Exchange Commission about whether the bank's Hong Kong office hired children of key Chinese officials to help it win underwriting business and other contracts, the newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/ban52v)

The SEC is questioning JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, over its relationships with at least two families in China that may have legitimate explanations, sources told Reuters.

JPMorgan and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison were unavailable for comment outside U.S. business hours.

JPMorgan’s shares closed at $52.12 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.