China says not aware of timing of North Korea launch

BEIJING (Reuters) - China was not given advance notice about the exact timing of North Korea’s rocket launch, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, after Pyongyang admitted its much-hyped long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Liu Weimin, made the comments at a regular briefing.

Pyongyang had defied international pressure from the United States, China and others to push ahead with the launch that it said aimed to put a weather satellite into orbit.

Critics believed it was designed to enhance North Korea’s capacity to design a ballistic missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting the continental United States.