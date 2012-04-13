FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says not aware of timing of North Korea launch
April 13, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

China says not aware of timing of North Korea launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China was not given advance notice about the exact timing of North Korea’s rocket launch, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, after Pyongyang admitted its much-hyped long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Liu Weimin, made the comments at a regular briefing.

Pyongyang had defied international pressure from the United States, China and others to push ahead with the launch that it said aimed to put a weather satellite into orbit.

Critics believed it was designed to enhance North Korea’s capacity to design a ballistic missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting the continental United States.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills

