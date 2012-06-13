China denies allegations firms exported "banned goods" to North Korea

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin gestures to a journalist during a news conference in Beijing November 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry denied on Wednesday allegations that Chinese firms had exported banned goods to North Korea.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin made the comments at a regular briefing.

Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper cited Japanese government sources as saying that a Chinese company had exported four large vehicles capable of transporting and launching ballistic missiles to North Korea last August, which it said would be a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Beijing, reclusive North Korea’s only major ally, denied in April that it had broken any rules.