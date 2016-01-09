FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China makes five more arrests over deadly Shenzhen landslide: Xinhua
#World News
January 9, 2016 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

China makes five more arrests over deadly Shenzhen landslide: Xinhua

Damaged vehicles and containers are seen at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese police have arrested five more officials of a company involved in a deadly landslide that buried 77 people last month, state news agency Xinhua said, taking the tally of arrests to 16.

The government has blamed breaches of construction safety rules for the disaster in the southern city of Shenzhen on Dec. 20, when a dump overflowed and destroyed 33 buildings.

A State Council investigation said it was caused by work safety mismanagement, rather than geological causes.

Eleven people, including a legal representative and a deputy manager of Shenzhen Yixianglong Investment Development, which ran the dump, and officials responsible for supervising it, were arrested this month.

All 16 have been charged with negligence, Xinhua said on Friday, citing a Shenzhen prosecutor.

Calls to Shenzhen Yixianglong Investment Development were unanswered.

The disaster is the latest accident to raise questions about China’s industrial safety standards and lack of oversight over years of breakneck economic growth.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
