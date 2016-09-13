BEIJING China has managed to raise the proportion of the population which can speak the national language, Mandarin, but still faces difficulty in remote areas and places where ethnic minorities live, state media said on Tuesday.
As of the end of last year, more than 70 percent of the population could speak Mandarin, compared with 53 percent at the end of the last century, the official China News Service said, citing the education ministry.
The ministry believes that with greater urbanization and more young people moving into cities, areas that are weak in Mandarin abilities, mostly remote places and areas with lots of ethnic minorities, the level will continue to rise, the news agency said.
It hopes to have "basic" national coverage for the language by 2020, it added.
Some officials have previously said that the country was too large and had too few resources to get all of its 1.3 billion people to speak Mandarin.
China has been promoting Mandarin for decades to ensure national cohesion in a country where there are hundreds, perhaps thousands, of dialects, as well as ethnic minority languages like Tibetan and Uighur.
But some dialects, such as Cantonese and Hokkien, enjoy strong regional support even if there is little official backing for their use.
In Tibet and Xinjiang, home to the Uighur people who speak a Turkic language, there has been resistance to greater Mandarin education in schools, with people fearing Beijing wants to culturally assimilate them, though the government denies this.
Lack of money also means that some schools in poorer, more remote areas have to use teachers whose own Mandarin skills may not be up to par.
China refers to Mandarin as "Putonghua", or "common speech", while in self-ruled Taiwan it is called "Guoyu", or "national language".
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Lifestyle
Thousands protest bullfighting in Spain as calls for ban strengthen
MADRID Several thousand people rallied in Madrid on Saturday to demand a ban on bullfighting, adding their voices to a growing animal rights movement that has prompted some local authorities to clamp down on the centuries-old tradition.
India acid attack survivor redefines beauty at NY Fashion Week
NEW YORK An Indian model scarred in an acid attack challenged perceptions of beauty as she strutted down the runway at New York Fashion Week to promote a ban on the sale of corrosive substances used to maim thousands of women and children each year.
First openly gay Miss America contestant shines light on LGBT issues
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. The first openly lesbian Miss America contestant will not only vie for the crown at the 95th annual pageant in New Jersey this weekend, she will also aim to spotlight the injustices faced by gay and transgender people.