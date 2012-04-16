FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM set to raise murder case with China's Li
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 16, 2012 / 10:54 AM / in 5 years

UK PM set to raise murder case with China's Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron is likely to discuss the murder in China of British businessman Neil Heywood with visiting Chinese official Li Changchun on Tuesday, Cameron’s spokeswoman said.

“It’s likely to come up,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“He will welcome the investigation that’s ongoing and look forward to seeing the outcome of that, but we are pleased to see it has started.”

Propaganda chief Li is the first senior Chinese official to visit Britain since the announcement by Chinese authorities earlier this month that the wife of a former high-flying Communist Party chief of China’s southwestern Chongqing city is suspected in the murder of Heywood.

The 41-year-old was found dead in a hotel room in the city last November.

Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.