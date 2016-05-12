FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World's largest Lego store opens in Shanghai
May 11, 2016

World's largest Lego store opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - With a dragon, skyscrapers and other constructions made out of its colorful plastic bricks, toy maker Lego opened its largest store in Shanghai on Wednesday, seeking to entice children as well adults with its popular blocks.

The Danish company’s latest retail store is spread over two floors and is based at the Shanghai Disney Resort, which will open next month.

Lego said in a statement the Chinese market was “one of the best performing markets in 2015”.

Reporting By Reuters Television in Shanghai; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

