China's September lending seen reaching 840 billion yuan: paper
October 9, 2013 / 1:14 AM / in 4 years

China's September lending seen reaching 840 billion yuan: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s four major banks issued new loans of 276 billion yuan ($45 billion) in September, state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing an industry source, adding that total loans for the month could reach 840 billion yuan.

Total loans issued in September by China’s top four banks, including ICBC (1398.HK), Agricultural Bank of China (1288.HK), Bank of China (601988.SS)(3988.HK) and China Construction Bank (601939.SS) (0939.HK), will be the third-highest monthly total so far this year.

The top four banks lent 370 billion in January and 330 billion in March, the paper said.

Chinese banks extended 704 billion yuan of new loans in August, beating expectations of 600 billion yuan, suggesting a boost to the economy from the new credit.

($1 = 6.1211 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Eric Meijer

