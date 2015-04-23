International lending to China, Russia falls in fourth quarter: BIS data

ZURICH (Reuters) - Banks’ cross-border lending to China shrank during the last three months of 2014 amid jitters about a protracted slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

China grew at its slowest pace in six years at the start of 2015 and weakness in key sectors suggested the economy was still losing momentum, intensifying Beijing’s struggle to find the right policy mix to shore up activity.

Lending by banks to China fell by about $51 billion in the fourth quarter, according to data released by the Bank for International Settlements, bringing down the year-on-year growth rate to 21 percent from 40 percent at the end of September.

Despite the drop, outstanding cross-border claims on Chinese residents still totaled $1 trillion at the end of 2014, the BIS said on Thursday.

BIS data also showed the decline in cross-border claims on Russia continued in the fourth quarter, with geopolitical tensions still at heightened levels amid Moscow’s standoff with the West over the political crisis in Ukraine.

Adjusted for exchange rates, lending to Russia shrank by about $20 billion, bringing the year-on-year contraction to 21 percent.