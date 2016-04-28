FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Life first-quarter profit falls 57 percent on tumbling investment income
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 28, 2016 / 10:02 AM / a year ago

China Life first-quarter profit falls 57 percent on tumbling investment income

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Logo of China Life insurance is seen on a door at its branch in Beijing, China, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd (601628.SS) (2628.HK), the country’s biggest insurer by market value, reported a 57.2 percent fall in first-quarter profit in an exchange filing in Shanghai on Thursday, due to a slide in investment income.

China Life said net profit for the quarter fell to 5.3 billion yuan ($818.23 million) in the first three months of the year, compared with 12.3 billion yuan a year earlier.

A change of discount rate assumption of reserves of traditional insurance contracts also caused the profit drop, China Life said in a separate regulatory filing posted last week.

In March, Moody’s changed its outlook for the Chinese life insurance industry to negative from stable, citing China’s lower interest rate environment as “the key threat” for insurers’ credit profiles.

”Lower rates mean that the insurers - which derived 60 percent to 80 percent of their 2014 investment income from interest income from deposits and fixed income securities -

will see a significant drop in investment yields,” Moody’s said in a mid-March note.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.