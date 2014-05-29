FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China premier urges Malaysia to find a new search plan for missing jet
May 29, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

China premier urges Malaysia to find a new search plan for missing jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday to set a new plan to find a missing Malaysia Airlines jet.

Li made the remarks during Najib’s six-day visit to China, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Najib expressed condolences to families of the victims of the plane, which disappeared while en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur in March, the official Xinhua news agency reported. About two thirds of the passengers were Chinese.

Families of Chinese passengers have expressed frustration about what they see as lack of transparency from Malaysian authorities on the search for the plane. An unprecedented multinational search for the jet has so far proved fruitless.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Li Hui; Editing by Ron Popeski

