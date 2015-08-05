FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China launches plan to support high-end manufacturers
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 5, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

China launches plan to support high-end manufacturers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s government will support companies that make high-tech equipment for a range of sectors including railways, energy and agriculture, the top economic planning body said, as Beijing focuses on more value-added industries to spur its economy.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the government would ensure these industries received financial support and would be encouraged to make overseas acquisitions.

The government will also actively procure from these companies, the statement added.

The NDRC said these efforts were part of a two-year plan to create globally competitive, home-grown brands in six industries: railway transport equipment, high-tech marine equipment, industrial robots, electric cars, modern agricultural machinery and high-end medical devices.

With the economy growing at its slowest rate in decades and rising costs eroding China’s competitiveness as the world’s factory, the government is keen to move away from low-value manufacturing and in May unveiled its “Made in China 2025” strategy.

The government also merged its top two train makers this year to create the world’s biggest firm CRRC Corp with the aim of exporting China’s rail technology.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.