China banking regulator says to support capital market
July 9, 2015 / 2:15 AM / 2 years ago

China banking regulator says to support capital market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An investor watches an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator said on Thursday it will use a series of measures to support the stability of the capital markets in a bid to stem a market plunge that has seen the country’s bourses lose a third of their value in around a month.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said it would permit financial institutions to renegotiate maturity terms regarding lending using stock as collateral and allow banks to ease margin requirements for wealth management and trust product clients.

The regulator also said that it would encourage interbank lending between the country’s margin lender and banks.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
