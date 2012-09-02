China's FX forward market grows up as capital account opens

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s steps to open its capital account are quietly transforming the country’s onshore foreign exchange forward market by allowing interest rates to replace expectations of currency trends as the main driver of the forward curve.

Spot yuan has fallen 0.8 percent this year, and many see further depreciation in store, leading some analysts to attribute a huge decline in the currency’s forward value to expectations that it will weaken further.

While such expectations do play some role it is no longer the whole story, as many traders and analysts say that China’s forward curve increasingly behaves the same way as those in open economies where capital can flows freely across borders.

That means that the interest rate differential is becoming the key driver of movements in the dollar/yuan forward curve.

“Previously people had a fixed expectation of Chinese yuan appreciation. That’s why the (forward) curve was distorted,” said Ethan Mou, rates strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

“Right now, people generally accept that the yuan is near equilibrium level, so two-way movement is very possible. So the curve should gradually reflect interest rate differentials,” he said.

RADICAL REVERSAL

In late August 2011, one-year dollar/yuan forwards were at a premium of 585 points, meaning that forward yuan was more expensive than spot yuan.

But that situation has radically reversed over the last year. Dollar/yuan swap points priced the deepest yuan discount on record at 1,360 points.

The divergence in yuan and dollar interest rates this year closely matches the rise of the yuan forward discount, which implies higher interest rates in yuan than in dollars. <Graph: link.reuters.com/sux32t>

Though Chinese authorities have cut benchmark interest rates and banks’ required reserve ratio (RRR) twice each this year, the easing has not been as aggressive as the market expected, and interbank rates spiked in mid-August.

At the same time, onshore dollar interest rates have declined sharply, as the weak yuan has persuaded many Chinese exporters to hold on to their dollar receipts rather than trading them in for yuan, as was once common practice.

The flood of dollar deposits pushed down dollar funding rates. The one-year onshore dollar deposit rate fell to 1.55 percent, from 4 percent in late May.

“The root cause has been the onshore market, as the differential between 1-year Chinese yuan and U.S. dollar money market rates has widened to the highest on record,” Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit Agricole CIB, wrote last week, explaining the rise in one-year dollar/yuan forwards.

FREER CAPITAL FLOWS

A key reason that interest rate differentials now exert a stronger influence on forward rates is China’s incremental steps towards capital account opening this year.

Previously, restrictions on converting dollars to yuan mostly prevented investors from executing “carry trades” designed to profit from higher yuan interest rates in China than in other markets.

The ability to conduct such arbitrage is the reason that interest rate differentials determine forward currency prices in economies where capital can flow freely across borders.

“China is opening up the capital account. When the capital account is fully open, the forward curve will fully reflect the differential,” said Mou.

In March, Chinese authorities raised the long-term foreign debt quota allocated to foreign banks. In April, they more than doubled the quota for its qualified foreign institutional investors scheme, the main channel for foreign investment in Chinese securities.

MIND THE GAP

Opinions differ about where interest rates - and by extension, dollar/yuan forwards - will go from here.

Though China’s central bank has surprised many market participants by not acting aggressively to bring down money market rates by cutting banks’ required reserve ratio, they have showed an determination to support interbank liquidity using other means.

The forecast for dollar rates is cloudier. If the Federal Reserve launches a new round of quantitative easing, dollar rates could fall, widening the gap with yuan rates. But with recent U.S. data painting an ambiguous picture, few have the confidence to predict what the Fed will decide.