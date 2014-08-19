China to launch market-making system on Beijing OTC market on August 25

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s “third board” over-the-counter (OTC) market in Beijing will implement a market-making system for trading shares on the exchange on August 25, the regulator announced, resolving a long-standing liquidity bottleneck that has stifled the development of OTC markets.

The statement, published on the website of the National Equities Exchange and Quotations system on Tuesday, follows previous announcements that such a system would be implemented soon on the OTC board in Beijing. These reports have been accompanied by a spike in transaction volumes on the exchange, according to data from ChinaScope Financial.

The new system, involving select brokerages, will only be deployed in the Beijing market at present. Regulators have not said whether it will be extended to other OTC markets around the country.

China has nearly 7,000 companies trading on 26 different over-the-counter trading systems around the country, including major cities like Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing and in smaller regions, but transaction levels have remained anemic thanks to tight regulations, in particular on how transactions are handled.

One of the major investor complaints about China’s OTC markets has been the lack of a “market-making” mechanism, in which a broker serves to clear all transactions in a given stock, guaranteeing that there will be a buyer or seller for shares in the companies for which it makes the market.

Without market makers, traders in a given stock risk being kept waiting to complete a transaction, which has deterred investors from trading in the small companies listed on the OTC boards in China.

Market makers can secure an easy profit from the spread between bids and asks, but analysts note that managing a market requires a brokerage to maintain a deep liquidity pool and have solid risk management skills.