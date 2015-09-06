China stocks regulator says markets more stable, risks reduced

An investor stands in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s markets are more stable and risks associated with high levels of leverage have eased following a period of high volatility, the country’s stocks regulator said late on Sunday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) added in a post on its official microblog that state margin lender China Securities Finance Corp would continue to support market stability through various means.

China’s stock markets have fallen around 40 percent since mid-June.