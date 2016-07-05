FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai Stock Exchange says to learn from 2015 market downturns
July 5, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Shanghai Stock Exchange says to learn from 2015 market downturns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, March 7, 2016.Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it would work to learn from wild downturns in the stock market last year and would adopt a strict and comprehensive regulatory philosophy and build strong supervision of the capital market.

The exchange also said in a statement on its website it would work to improve protection of investor interests and to prevent risk.

China's financial markets were subject to sharp falls in 2015 and early 2016 as regulators struggled to manage speculative investment and amid wider concerns about the economy.

Some calm has returned to stock and currency markets after heavy intervention by authorities since then.

The statement comes just after China celebrated the 95th founding anniversary of the ruling Communist Party.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel

