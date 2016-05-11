FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's 'National Team' should refrain from frequent trading: state-run daily
#Business News
May 11, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

China's 'National Team' should refrain from frequent trading: state-run daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An investor looks at an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, May 9, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s “National Team” of state-backed investors should refrain from frequent trading, as their recent “buy low, sell high” strategy distorts stock market behavior and discourages new investors, the state-run Economic Information Daily reported on Wednesday.

“National Team” investors, which include the China Securities Finance Corporation, and the Buttonwood Platform Ltd, a unit of China’s foreign exchange regulator, trade too frequently, and have effectively become counter-parties for other market players, the newspaper, affiliated to the official Xinhua News Agency, said.

Such a trading behavior is detrimental to the long-term stability of the market, and has encouraged other investors to adopt a more short-term strategy, and made the market less attractive to new investors, the newspaper said.

As of the end of March, “National Team” investors held stakes in 1,221 China-listed companies worth a total of 1 trillion yuan ($153.43 billion), making them a major force in the market, the newspaper reported, citing statistics from Essence Securities.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

