China needs transparent, stable stock market: People's Daily Weibo
#Business News
July 2, 2015 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

China needs transparent, stable stock market: People's Daily Weibo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China needs a transparent stock market with prospects for stability, the People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, said on Thursday.

“Hasty surges and slumps are not normal, the public needs a open and transparent market with prospects for stability,” it said on Weibo, a popular Twitter-like service in China.

The comment comes after Chinese authorities relaxed rules on using borrowed money to speculate on stock markets to stem off a crash, following a more than 20 percent plunge in share prices in the last two weeks.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

