China short-selling probe focuses on more than 10 organizations: media

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police and securities regulator are investigating more than 10 individuals and organizations in a probe into “malicious” short-selling of shares, the state-owned China Securities Journal said on its website on Thursday.

The investigation was centered on sales of blue chips, it said.

State news agency Xinhua said earlier that police would investigate clues pointing to potentially malicious short-selling amid a slide in the Chinese stock market which had plunged nearly a third in the past month.