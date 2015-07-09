FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China short-selling probe focuses on more than 10 organizations: media
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

China short-selling probe focuses on more than 10 organizations: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police and securities regulator are investigating more than 10 individuals and organizations in a probe into “malicious” short-selling of shares, the state-owned China Securities Journal said on its website on Thursday.

The investigation was centered on sales of blue chips, it said.

State news agency Xinhua said earlier that police would investigate clues pointing to potentially malicious short-selling amid a slide in the Chinese stock market which had plunged nearly a third in the past month.

Editing By Nicholas Heath and Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.