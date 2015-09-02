China futures exchange further tightens rules on stock index futures trading

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The China Financial Futures Exchange said on Wednesday it would take further steps to curb excessive speculation in stock index futures trading, in its second tightening of rules in less than a week.

Starting from September 7, margin requirements for non-hedging futures contracts will rise to 40 percent of contract values from 30 percent now, the exchange said on its microblog Weibo feed.

Margin requirements for hedging futures contracts will also rise to 20 percent from 10 percent.

Last week, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said the futures exchange would raise requirements for non-hedging futures contracts to 30 percent of contract values from Monday.