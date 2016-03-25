FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China securities regulator to investigate new types of gray margin finance
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 25, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

China securities regulator to investigate new types of gray margin finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Journalists take photos of Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, as he arrives for a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing, China, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said it will investigate increasing incidence of new types of “gray market” margin finance in the stock market, according to a statement on its official micro blog account on Friday.

Gray margin finance, which allow speculators to borrow money to buy stocks outside of the usual channels through brokers, was a major contributor to China’s equity market bubble in early 2015. The ensuing crash was triggered in part by a regulatory crackdown on such activities.

In a separate blog statement, the China Securities Regulatory Commission also said that plans for a proposed emerging industries board needed more study.

The emerging industries stock board was first proposed by the State Council in 2015. But Chinese media said references to it were deleted from the nation’s 13th Five Year Development Plan, leading some observers to speculate the idea would be scrapped.

Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.