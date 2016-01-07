FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Rubio says China's currency action tied to exports
January 7, 2016

Republican Rubio says China's currency action tied to exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio speaks during a town hall meeting at the Fisher Community Center in Marshalltown, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Thursday that China’s move to depreciate its currency is “an effort to get exports going again” after efforts to shift to a more consumption-based model failed.

“They’re now rapidly trying to goose up exports,” the U.S. senator from Florida said. “China has a significant crisis on their hands internally ... Every bubble they’ve had in their economy, they’ve compensated with a new bubble, and I think its finally catching up with them.”

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

