FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swatch Group sees Chinese devaluation as positive for economy, demand
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 11, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Swatch Group sees Chinese devaluation as positive for economy, demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch Group SA said China’s devaluation of the yuan will benefit the Swiss watchmaker by boosting the Chinese economy and spurring consumption.

“We see this measure as positive,” Swatch said in an email. “It will stimulate the Chinese economy and this will create more consumption. The Swatch Group with its strong position in all segments in the Chinese mainland market will certainly benefit.”

The yuan suffered its biggest fall in more than two decades on Tuesday, hitting a three-year low after the Chinese central bank surprised markets by devaluing the currency by almost 2 percent.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.