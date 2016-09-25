FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's largest lead and zinc mine discovered in Xinjiang - Xinhua
September 25, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

China's largest lead and zinc mine discovered in Xinjiang - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's largest lead and zinc mine has been discovered in the country's far-western region of Xinjiang, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The mine is located in Hotan county and has almost 19 million tonnes of lead and zinc reserves, Xinhua said, citing a statement from the Xinjiang Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources.

Lead and zinc have been discovered in 27 provinces and regions in China, concentrated in southwestern Yunnan province, northwestern Gansu and Inner Mongolia, Xinhua said.

Lead and zinc are used in electronics, machinery, chemicals, light industry and pharmaceuticals, among other industries, Xinhua added.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

