China to strictly control new metals capacity, boost state reserves: cabinet

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will strictly control new production capacity in the non-ferrous metals sector and boost the stockpiling of state reserves as parts of an effort to push forward structural supply-side reform, the cabinet said on Thursday.

The government will increase financial incentives to metals companies that produce higher-end products and upgrade technology, and will urge industry bodies to improve the stockpiling of metals reserves, the cabinet said in a document dated on June 5 and published on its website.

"(China) will encourage enterprises to adjust their development strategy, actively cutting capacity and implement cross-sector, regional and ownership mergers and acquisitions," the cabinet said.

Apart from steel, aluminum is one of the main drivers for escalating tensions between China and the United States. The two countries failed to reach an agreement on how to address excess global aluminum capacity in early June.

China is the world's biggest consumer and producer of most metals. China's copper exchange stocks hit a record high in March, while total inventories have also been swelling, as smelters ramp up output given plentiful mine supply.

The government has also ordered local authorities to strictly investigate and accelerate closure of illegal new aluminum capacities to raise the capacity utilization ratio of the sector to more than 80 percent.

The cabinet has also asked local governments to provide assistance to laid-off workers so they can get new jobs, it said in the document.

Beijing has vowed to tackle price-sapping supply gluts in its major industrial sectors. Premier Li Keqiang said that reducing excess capacity in industry remains the key task in carrying out supply-side reform.