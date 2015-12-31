FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese central bank sets yuan mid-point at weakest since May 2011
December 31, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese central bank sets yuan mid-point at weakest since May 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman rides past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China set its official yuan mid-point rate at 6.4936 per dollar prior to the market open on Thursday, its weakest level since May 2011 and 0.1 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.4895.

Demand for dollars in the Chinese foreign exchange market typically rises at the end of a year and that has kept the Chinese currency weak this week.

The Chinese central bank has set the mid-point, the official guidance rate, in line with trading levels since market reforms in August.

Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
