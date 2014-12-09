China investigates another senior military official for graft: report

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s military is investigating a general who worked at a prominent military university on suspicion of graft, Chinese media reported on Tuesday, as Beijing widens its crackdown on corruption in its armed forces.

Major General Dai Weimin, 52, was “taken away” in the middle of November by military prosecutors, according to a report by respected news magazine Caixin. Dai was a deputy dean at the People’s Liberation Army Nanjing Political College.

The Caixin report, referenced by the official China Daily newspaper, said authorities suspect Dai of taking “huge bribes” related to land and construction projects. There was no indication of any response by Dai or his representatives.

Current and former military officials have said graft in the military threatens China’s ability to wage war.

President Xi Jinping has increased efforts to modernize the armed forces as China takes a more assertive stance in the East and South China seas.

The government is already investigating Xu Caihou, the retired deputy head of the powerful Central Military Commission, and Lieutenant General Gu Junshan, who had been deputy director of the military’s logistics department, for graft. Gu is suspected of selling hundreds of positions.

Xi launched a sweeping campaign against graft after becoming party chief in late 2012 and president last year. He has vowed to take down powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

China’s Defense Ministry has said it would continue to target corruption cases.

In a separate report, a senior public security official said provincial officials must take action to help a campaign - dubbed the “fox hunt” - to track down those suspected of hiding their illicit wealth overseas, according to the state-owned Beijing Youth Daily.

Those from provinces found to be “not doing their best” would have to explain themselves to the central government’s Ministry of Public Security, Liu Jinguo told the paper.