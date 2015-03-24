FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disgraced Chinese military official's wife engaged in illicit dealings: paper
March 24, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Disgraced Chinese military official's wife engaged in illicit dealings: paper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The wife of a disgraced senior Chinese military official used her husband’s connections for business dealings to accumulate a fortune in funds, a state-run Chinese newspaper said.

The Beijing News reported that Wu Fangfang, the wife of military official Guo Zhenggang, used her husband’s role to build a business empire including developments on land marked for military installations. The revelations are the latest development in a serious military corruption scandal.

Wu could not be reached for comment.

China said earlier this month that Guo Zhenggang, a deputy political commissar of the military in the eastern province of Zhejiang, was under investigation for corruption. He had been promoted to major general in January.

Guo is the son of Guo Boxiong, a former vice chairman of the Central Military Commission who is also under investigation, sources have told Reuters. The government has not confirmed the probe.

President Xi Jinping has vowed to strengthen a campaign against corruption, particularly in the military. Sitting and retiring military officials have said graft is so pervasive it could undermine China’s ability to wage war, though the country has not fought a war in decades.

Xi heads the powerful Central Military Commission, which controls the 2.3 million-strong armed forces, the world’s largest. The crackdown on corruption comes as China works to modernize its military, which is increasingly projecting power across disputed waters in the South and East China Seas.

Wu, who was based in the picturesque southern city of Hangzhou, ran an estate management company in the 1990s. Her business took off, the paper said, after she married Guo.

She acquired a stake in a firm that controlled a development project on land owned by the military, the Beijing News reported, which allowed her to attract hundreds of millions of yuan in funds from investors and prospective renters.

Since her husband came under investigation, dozens have demanded Wu return their money, the article says.

Last year, Xu Caihou, one of China’s most senior former military officers, confessed to taking massive bribes in exchange for awarding promotions.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Michael Perry

