China says military procurement costs down from previous years

April 9, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s military bought equipment at a total price “significantly below” previous years at an open tender, state media reported on Thursday, as the armed forces works to reform the procurement system to eliminate graft and extravagance.

Five Chinese bidders won the tender for contracts valued at about 90 million yuan ($14.5 million) to supply equipment, including containers, protective masks, weapon kits and lighting equipment, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The military’s General Armament Department has said the reforms will boost competition among suppliers and ensure the military gets better equipment, according to state media reports.

The armed forces have been a focus of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sweeping crackdown on deep-seated corruption.

Chinese authorities have also vowed to toughen oversight over promotions, land development projects and other matters decided by the military’s top brass.

The anti-graft drive comes as Xi steps up efforts to modernize forces that are projecting power across the disputed waters of the East and South China Seas, though China has not fought a war in decades.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

