China Minmetals seeks $2.3 billion for financial asset restructuring: document

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Minmetals Corp, the country’s biggest metals trader, is raising 15 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) from investors to help restructure and list its financial assets, according to a fundraising document seen by Reuters.

Minmetals-controlled Kingray New Materials Science & Technology, a loss-making electrical components maker, is seeking to issue shares to a Minmetals Corp subsidiary, China Minmetals Corp Ltd, to acquire all of Minmetals Capital Holdings, which owns the metals trader’s financial assets, the document shows.

Minmetals Capital has financial subsidiaries spanning financial leasing, banking, futures, securities and asset management.

Kingray will also issue shares to Minmetals Corp to buy its 10 percent stake in ICBC-AXA Life, according to the document. The total financial assets planned to be injected into Kingray during the restructuring are estimated to be valued at 19.7 billion yuan, it said.

After the restructuring, Minmetals Corp’s financial assets will be publicly traded via Shanghai-listed Kingray, a move to “build a leading financial holding platform in China.”

When contacted by Reuters, Kingray declined to comment. State-owned Minmetals Corp didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kingray disclosed it signed a restructuring framework to acquire Minmetals Capital in a separate filing today, without mentioning the size of the deal or the fundraising.

The $2.3 billion private placement is likely to target big financial and strategic investors. Investment agreements are expected to be signed by mid-May, according to the document.

The financial asset restructuring of Minmetals Corp, one of China’s biggest state-owned enterprises, was launched following its announcement to take over equipment maker China Metallurgical Group Corp in one of the largest mergers in China’s metals sector.

Over the last two years, Beijing has sought to overhaul its state-owned enterprise (SOEs) to create greater efficiencies and raise the international competitiveness of government conglomerates.

Kingray made a net loss of 370 million yuan in 2015, widening from a loss of 28 million yuan in 2014, according to its annual report. It issued a delisting risk warning in April after reporting losses for two consecutive years.