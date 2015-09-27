Chinese brokerage Minzu says CEO missing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Minzu Securities, a brokerage under investigation by Beijing’s securities regulator, has not been able to find its chief executive Zhao Dajian since last Tuesday, suggesting his possible detention, according to a stock filing.
State media reported on Sept. 9 a probe into Minzu executives suspected of the embezzlement of 2 billion yuan ($314 million) in 2014.
Minzu’s parent company, Founder Securities Co Ltd, disclosed Zhao’s disappearance on Sunday in a stock exchange filing.
Minzu, which was majority-owned by property developer Beijing Zenith, has been entangled in a legal dispute after it was acquired by Founder Securities last year. Zenith has sued Founder alleging financial impropriety.
($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi)
