FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
China bicycle-sharing startup Mobike gets funding from Temasek, others
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 20, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 6 months ago

China bicycle-sharing startup Mobike gets funding from Temasek, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A MoBike sign is seen in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, October 8, 2016.Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike said on Monday it has raised funding in a new round led by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] and hedge fund Hillhouse Capital, bringing its total new funding in 2017 to more than $300 million.

The Shanghai-founded startup said last month it raised $215 million from a range of investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd, Warburg Pincus LLC and Chinese travel firm Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Mobike also announced an undisclosed investment from Foxconn last month, in a bid to double the number of bikes it produced last year to 10 million in 2017.

A spokesman for the startup declined to confirm the amount of the most recent investment. Mobike has not shared its valuation.

Mobike allows users to find, ride and pay for company bicycles scattered throughout 21 Chinese cities using an app and QR codes.

The firm is one of two Chinese bike-sharing startups that have raised hundreds of millions in funding since the beginning of 2016.

Earlier this month Mobike confirmed it has already opened an office in Singapore and is currently considering other markets outside China.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.