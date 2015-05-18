FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mobile Games and Entertainment gets $673 million buyout offer
May 18, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

China Mobile Games and Entertainment gets $673 million buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd CMGE.O said it received a buyout offer from Orient Hongtai (Beijing) Investment Management Co Ltd valuing the company at about $673 million.

The offer of $21.50 in cash per American Depository Share represents a premium of 5.5 percent to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Orient Hongtai’s offer $1.5357 in cash per class A or class B ordinary share values China Mobile Games and Entertainment at about $673 million based on its 31.3 million ADSs outstanding as of Dec. 31.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

