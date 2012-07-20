FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China mobile subscribers up 1.1 percent in June to 1.05 billion
July 20, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

China mobile subscribers up 1.1 percent in June to 1.05 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China, the world’s largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.14 percent monthly increase in mobile subscribers to 1.05 billion in June, data from the country’s three telecommunications operators showed.

The number of mobile subscribers in China has been growing steadily, with handset vendors such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL and ZTE Corp (0763.HK) (000063.SZ) clamoring for more market share.

China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK), the country’s largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in June increased to 683.08 million, including 67.08 million 3G subscribers.

Second-ranked China Unicom (0762.HK) said mobile subscribers rose to 219.25 million, including 57.53 million 3G subscribers, helping push up its shares by 7 percent, outperforming the other two telecom carriers.

Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd (0728.HK), the smallest of the three operators, increased to 144.18 million, including 50.96 million for 3G subscribers.

Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Ryan Woo

