China's mobile subscribers up 0.6 percent at 1.24 billion in January
#Technology News
February 20, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 4 years ago

China's mobile subscribers up 0.6 percent at 1.24 billion in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A clerk arranges Apple's iPhone 5C phones on racks bearing the logo of China Mobile, at a mobile phone shop in Beijing December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China, the world’s largest mobile phone market by subscribers, posted a 0.6 percent monthly increase in the number of mobile subscribers to 1.24 billion in January, data from the country’s three telecommunications operators showed.

(Source: Companies, Reuters calculation)

* China Telecom said the net decrease in mobile subscribers in January was mainly due to increasing market competition driven by the launch of LTE services and strengthened marketing promotion by its rival.

Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee

