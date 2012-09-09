FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Molybdenum aims to raise $575 million in share offer
September 9, 2012

China Molybdenum aims to raise $575 million in share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Molybdenum Co Ltd (3993.HK), a major Chinese producer of tungsten and molybdenum, aims to raise 3.646 billion yuan ($575 million) in a share offer on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, it said in a share issue prospectus on Monday.

China Molybdenum plans to issue up to 542 million A-shares denominated in the yuan, or up to 10 percent of its expanded share capital, to build new projects, it said in the prospectus published on the exchange’s website, www.sse.com.cn.

Book building will start on Tuesday and an issue price will be decided on September 20, it said.

Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair

