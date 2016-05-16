FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank queries banks on need for MLF loans, rates remain same: traders
May 16, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

China central bank queries banks on need for MLF loans, rates remain same: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank surveyed some banks on their demand for liquidity under its medium-term lending facility (MLF), two sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters on Monday.

The bank kept the rates on offer unchanged from the last operation in April, at 2.75 percent for three-month loans and 2.85 percent for six-month loans, sources said.

The medium-term lending facility is a supplementary lending facility sometimes used by the central bank to adjust liquidity in the banking system.

Reuters could not reach the central bank for an immediate response.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
