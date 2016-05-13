FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China signs pact aimed at fighting multinational tax avoidance
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 13, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

China signs pact aimed at fighting multinational tax avoidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said it has signed a multilateral agreement to share tax information on multinational companies, paving the way for it to join the fight on global tax avoidance.

China signed the country-by-country tax reporting agreement, along with Canada, India, Iceland, Israel and New Zealand, during a meeting of the OECD Forum on Tax Administration (FTA) in Beijing this week, bringing the number of countries that have signed the pact to 39.

Tax authorities will “obtain a more complete understanding of the way multinational enterprises structure their operations, while also ensuring that the confidentiality and the appropriate use of such information is safeguarded”, according to a statement issued on Friday, after the meeting.

The pact was in line with the commitment made by G20 leaders on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, a program to fight global tax avoidance.

Developed nations are trying to crack down on tax loopholes that allow multinational companies to shift profits from high tax countries to more relaxed jurisdictions.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.