4 months ago
April 11, 2017 / 2:25 AM / 4 months ago

First oil tanker for Myanmar-China pipeline starts offloading - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - First oil tanker carrying 140,000 tons of crude oil started discharging on Monday for delivery into a 770 kilometer (480 mile) Myanmar oil pipeline, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

China and Myanmar have reached an agreement on an oil pipeline between the neighboring countries after almost a decade of talks, with the project due to start "very quickly", Chinese vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin said on Monday.

Reporting by Beijing monitor team and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

