First oil tanker for Myanmar-China pipeline starts offloading - Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - First oil tanker carrying 140,000 tons of crude oil started discharging on Monday for delivery into a 770 kilometer (480 mile) Myanmar oil pipeline, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.
China and Myanmar have reached an agreement on an oil pipeline between the neighboring countries after almost a decade of talks, with the project due to start "very quickly", Chinese vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin said on Monday.
