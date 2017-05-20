FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CNPC receives first crude through Myanmar-China pipeline - Xinhua
May 20, 2017 / 4:08 AM / 3 months ago

China's CNPC receives first crude through Myanmar-China pipeline - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015.Benoit Tessier/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's state-owned refiner China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has started receiving crude oil on Friday through its Myanmar-to-China pipeline, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, quoting the company.

The pipeline starts at Kyauk Phyu in Myanmar's west and enters China at the border city Ruili and is a joint investment by CNPC and the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise.

The oil will supply the new Anning refinery in the Yunnan province, Xinhua said. The refinery was built with the capacity to process 13 million tonnes a year (260,000 barrels per day) of crude.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

