FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's premier says able to defend border with Myanmar
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya -- for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya -- for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

China's premier says able to defend border with Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that the government had the responsibility and the ability to defend its border with Myanmar, after China said a bomb from a Myanmar aircraft fell in its territory and killed four people.

“We have the responsibility and the ability to firmly defend the stability of the China-Myanmar border, and firmly protect the lives and the security of the property of our people,” Li told a news conference at the end of China’s annual session of parliament.

Reporting by Jason Subler; Writing by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.