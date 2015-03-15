China's premier says able to defend border with Myanmar

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that the government had the responsibility and the ability to defend its border with Myanmar, after China said a bomb from a Myanmar aircraft fell in its territory and killed four people.

“We have the responsibility and the ability to firmly defend the stability of the China-Myanmar border, and firmly protect the lives and the security of the property of our people,” Li told a news conference at the end of China’s annual session of parliament.