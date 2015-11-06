Exclusive: ChemChina hires banks to prepare for Elkem float - sources

A general view of the Norwegian company Elkem's plant in Kristiansand, some 300 kms (186 miles) south of Oslo January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/Scanpix

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - China National Bluestar, a subsidiary of ChemChina, has started preparing for a stock market listing in Norway of its silicon business Elkem as it seeks to free cash for domestic expansion, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Bluestar has asked Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and DNB (DNB.OL) to organize an Oslo initial public offering, which could take place as early as the second quarter of 2016, the sources said on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley and DNB declined to comment. State-run ChemChina (China National Chemical Corporation) was not immediately available for comment.

Elkem specializes in making silicon, which is used in electronic products, in wafers for the solar industry and in the production of aluminum. Separately, the group produces silicone, which is used among other things as a sealant against water and air.

Bluestar bought Norway-based Elkem from Orkla (ORK.OL) for $2 billion in 2011, but the company’s set-up has changed since then.

Earlier this year, Elkem combined Bluestar’s silicone business with its own activities and bought REC, Europe’s largest solar panel maker, for $640 million.

Elkem has annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $200 million on sales of about $1.6 billion, one of the sources said.

Peers include Germany’s Wacker Chemie (WCHG.DE) and U.S.-based Globe Specialty Metals (GSM.O), which trade at 5.2 and 7.4 times core earnings respectively.

If valued at a similar multiple, Elkem could fetch up to $1.5 billion in a potential IPO.

ChemChina wants to use the proceeds from an IPO for further acquisitions in its home market, the sources said.

Earlier attempts by ChemChina to list businesses proved unsuccessful. Last year, it filed for an IPO of its Israeli generic crop protection subsidiary Adama Agricultural Solutions, but later shelved plans due to adverse market conditions.

Earlier plans to list its French animal nutrition division Adisseo were also put on ice.