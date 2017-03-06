FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's New Hope breaks into soybean crushing with Cargill
March 6, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 5 months ago

China's New Hope breaks into soybean crushing with Cargill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In MARCH 4 story New Hope corrects to say daily crushing capacity 5,000 tonnes, not 50,000 tonnes, paragraph 2)

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese agribusiness group New Hope [NWHOP.UL] plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill [CARG.UL], its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.

New Hope and provincial state companies will own 51 percent of the project, which will have a daily capacity of 5,000 tonnes, while U.S. commodity merchant Cargill will hold the remaining 49 percent, he said at a briefing.

China is the world's top soybean buyer.

Liu has built New Hope from a small chicken farm into the country's top animal feed producer, with businesses extending to banking and property and annual sales topping 90 billion yuan ($13.83 billion).

Reporting by Hallie Gu; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alexander Smith

