FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China's first quarter import value from North Korea rises 18.4 percent from a year ago
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 13, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 4 months ago

China's first quarter import value from North Korea rises 18.4 percent from a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A container is carried onto a truck at Tianjin Port, in northern China February 23, 2017.Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's imports from North Korea in the first quarter of 2017 rose 18.4 percent in yuan value from a year ago, while exports to North Korea jumped 54.5 percent in yuan value terms, the customs said on Thursday in a press conference.

China's total trade with North Korea was worth 8.4 billion yuan ($1.22 billion) in the January to March period. China's trade surplus with North Korea totaled 1.52 billion yuan, an increase of 3.9 times, the customs said.

China's coal imports from North Korea plunged 51.6 percent in the first three months in 2017 from a year ago at 2.678 million tonnes.

China suspended issuing permits for importing coal from North Korea on February 18 as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang.

($1 = 6.8743 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.